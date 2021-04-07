COVID-19 Ky. | 1,028 new cases, 14 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 1,028 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, including four deaths from the audits of death certificates.

The governor’s office explained that 300 of the newly reported cases are from Monday and Tuesday. They could not be confirmed and announced earlier because of a technical issue with the reporting platform.

Wednesday’s positivity rate stood at 2.87%. The state is reporting 6,198 deaths since the pandemic started.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” Beshear said in a news release. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.