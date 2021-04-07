COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says B.1.1.7 (UK) variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Kanawha County.

The health department made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say over 140 cases of the UK variant have been detected across the state.

“Viruses naturally mutate over time, so it’s not surprising to find this variant in Kanawha County,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “However, this stresses the importance of maintaining our aggressive stance on vaccinating every person eligible to receive the vaccine. Fortunately, the same measures we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 work on this variant. We must continue to social distance, wear our masks, avoid crowded places and frequently wash our hands.”

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department by setting up an appointment. To schedule one, call 304-348-8080.

For more information on the UK variant, as well as other coronavirus variants, click here.

