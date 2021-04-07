Deputies investigating attempted robbery in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are investigating an attempted robbery Tuesday night.

Deputies say it happened at GoMart on Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

The suspect attempted to take money from an open drawer but deputies do not believe they got any cash.

No weapons were present.

