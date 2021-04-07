Drugs, stolen items found by deputies

BLAINE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County, Ky. deputies found a stash of drugs while looking for a wanted fugitive in Blaine.

Deputies say they found 40 grams of meth and thousands of dollars in stolen items.

Deputies say they went to a house looking for David Michael Ferguson. He was wants for meth charges. Deputies say they didn’t find Ferguson, but they did find the drugs.

Deputies also spotted a truck that Ferguson had used that was parked near the house. Inside the truck, they found more meth.

Sheriff Chuck Jackson is asking people who have had things stolen recently to be patient while they try to find some of the rightful owners.

Meanwhile, he is also asking people to help in finding Ferguson.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.