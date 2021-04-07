Advertisement

Free fuel for health care workers and first responders

(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A company is saying thank you to health care workers and first responders this week by filling up their tanks.

The Affiliated Financial Group announced Wednesday that beginning tomorrow, April 8, the first 200 healthcare workers and first responders to arrive at the Exxon One Stop on the corner of MacCorkle and 50th in Kanawha City will get up to $25 worth of gas.

The deal lasts from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The company provided the freebie last year to say thank you and decided to do the campaign again.

The dates for the free fill-up are as follows:

  • April 8 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • April 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • April 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

