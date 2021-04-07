Gov. Justice calls for extension of 2021 legislative session
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice signed a proclamation Wednesday evening calling for a one-day extension to the West Virginia regular legislative session.
According to the governor’s office, the extension is so lawmakers can ‘complete the budget process, if necessary.’
