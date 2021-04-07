Advertisement

Gov. Justice says he doesn’t plan on increasing restrictions despite more COVID-19 cases in schools

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Justice says despite more COVID-19 cases in schools, he does not plan on increasing restrictions on sports or extracurricular activities.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, the governor said he doesn’t see a need in doing that at this time. He says every time we do anything, there’s some level of additional risk.

“We’re not going to bubble wrap our self. We’re not going to absolutely shut down our economy,” said Gov. Justice.

The governor says from his standpoint of being a coach, when he walks into a gymnasium, “it’s amazing.” The staff at the host school is making sure people are spaced out and have masks on. He says he knows it’s not perfect, but it’s “really good.”

Governor Justice said that we have to go on about our lives and we have got to learn to live with the coronavirus.

He said we’ve also got to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Clay Marsh, W.Va’s COVID-19 Czar, says one of the reasons they’ve been focused on opening up shot clinics with the West Virginia Department of Education and county superintendents is because they think “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Doing immunization clincis and targeting younger people in the 16 to 18-year-old age range is very critical.

Dr. Marsh also says they’re still not seeing in-classroom spread when appropriate mitigation measures are in place. However, if this does begin to happen, Dr. Marsh says they would work together as a team to make the decision for the state. He says they also know not having in-person school has caused a huge number of issues of students getting left behind and failing. This is not only an impact on life learning and education, but also on lifespans.

