Groundbreaking ceremony held for new I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge

Governor Justice holds groundbreaking for I64 St. Albans/Nitro Bridge(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Wednesday.

It’s also known as the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.

Officials urged drivers to abide by the speed limits within the work zone.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was in attendance for the ceremony on Wednesday.

“The I-64 corridor is a critical thoroughfare for commuters going to work, travelers passing through the Kanawha Valley, and for the transport of goods,” Senator Capito said. “I’m proud to have played a part in securing the funding for this important development that will reduce the bottleneck for traffic between Charleston and Huntington. These are the kinds of real infrastructure improvements, ones that rebuild our roads and bridges, we need to be prioritizing. By focusing on core infrastructure projects like this one we can responsibly advance projects that promote economic growth and revitalize America.”

If you’d like to follow the project’s progress and see what phases work is being done, the Department of Highways has created a website to do just that.

This is a developing story.

