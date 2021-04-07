Kanawha County chase ends in arrest

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man is facing charges after leading police on a chase.

It started 1:20 Wednesday morning when a deputy spotted a silver van with a license plate registered to a different vehicle.

The driver took off, driving erratically, changing speed and driving in oncoming lanes, along Kanawha State Forest Rd. and onto Cane Fork Rd.

The van slowed down to let an adult male passenger out of the car on Cane Fork Rd., but then continued toward Charleston.

Charleston Police Department used spike strips to stop the van on South Park Rd.

The driver then tried to run away, but was found hiding in brush.

Richard Walker, 62 years old of Charleston, was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, a felony.

Additional charges may be filed at a later date.

