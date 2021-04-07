Advertisement

Kanawha County chase ends in arrest

Charleston man facing felony charges after pursuit.
Charleston man facing felony charges after pursuit.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man is facing charges after leading police on a chase.

It started 1:20 Wednesday morning when a deputy spotted a silver van with a license plate registered to a different vehicle.

The driver took off, driving erratically, changing speed and driving in oncoming lanes, along Kanawha State Forest Rd. and onto Cane Fork Rd.

The van slowed down to let an adult male passenger out of the car on Cane Fork Rd., but then continued toward Charleston.

Charleston Police Department used spike strips to stop the van on South Park Rd.

The driver then tried to run away, but was found hiding in brush.

Richard Walker, 62 years old of Charleston, was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, a felony.

Additional charges may be filed at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after being struck on Route 35.
UPDATE | Tractor trailer driver doing ‘great’ after hit and run sends him to hospital
Firefighters are battling a house fire on Thompson Road in Putnam County, W.Va.
UPDATE | Family accounted for after house fire
One of 40 cats and kittens rescued by Little Victories Animal Shelter after the cats were...
40 cats and kittens dumped overnight
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
A Silver Alert has been issued for Franklin Ott who's missing from the Northern Panhandle of...
UPDATE | Silver Alert canceled; man found

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 15 deaths, 364 new cases
Portsmouth crews put out house fire
Mother In ICE Custody
Mother In ICE Custody
Drugs, stolen items found by deputies
Drugs, stolen items found by deputies
Ohio Candidate Fraud
Ohio Candidate Fraud