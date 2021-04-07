Looking at vaccinations administered by age group

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In West Virginia, 49 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines made available in the state have been administered to those 65 and older.

Thirty percent of the vaccinations have gone to people who are between the ages of 45-64, which is roughly 265,000 people.

People younger than 24 have received 4 percent of the state’s allotted vaccinations.

In Kentucky, about 354,000 people ages 70 and older, or 26 percent, have received vaccinations.

Forty percent, or 543,000 Kentuckians, in the 50-69 year-old age group have received a vaccination.

In Ohio, 39 percent of the available vaccinations have gone to those 65 and older. That translates to about 1.5 million people.

Those 40-64 have received about 42 percent of the vaccinations, or about 1.6 million Ohioans.

Some 65,000 people under the age of 19 have been vaccinated.

We look at the vaccination breakdowns each Tuesday on your 5:30 Edition. Tap on the video link for more.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.