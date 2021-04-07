Advertisement

Man dies after Jeep hits a log

A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road in Athens County, Ohio.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WSAZ) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. on Hogue Hollow Road near Dutch Ridge Road in Athens County.

A dispatcher with the Highway Patrol said Daniel A. Huffman, 59-years-old of Guysville, was driving a Jeep south on Hogue Hollow Road when he lost control and slid off the right side of the road.

The vehicle struck a log and Huffman came out of the Jeep.

The dispatcher said Huffman died at the scene.

