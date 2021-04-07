Man dies after Jeep hits a log
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WSAZ) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. on Hogue Hollow Road near Dutch Ridge Road in Athens County.
A dispatcher with the Highway Patrol said Daniel A. Huffman, 59-years-old of Guysville, was driving a Jeep south on Hogue Hollow Road when he lost control and slid off the right side of the road.
The vehicle struck a log and Huffman came out of the Jeep.
The dispatcher said Huffman died at the scene.
