Man dies after Jeep hits a log

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WSAZ) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. on Hogue Hollow Road near Dutch Ridge Road in Athens County.

A dispatcher with the Highway Patrol said Daniel A. Huffman, 59-years-old of Guysville, was driving a Jeep south on Hogue Hollow Road when he lost control and slid off the right side of the road.

The vehicle struck a log and Huffman came out of the Jeep.

The dispatcher said Huffman died at the scene.

