Mayor announces city-wide cleanup

It’s called the Spring 2021 “Team Up to Clean Up.”
It's called the Spring 2021 "Team Up to Clean Up."
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced a city-wide cleanup initiative on Wednesday.

It’s called the Spring 2021 “Team Up to Clean Up.”

The City of Charleston, in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, will be working to host a cleanup every Saturday between April 24 through May 22. Local businesses, organizations and city representatives will be joining citizens as they clean and beautify neighborhoods.

The city says members of the public are encouraged to register to take part in the cleanup here or by calling 304-348-8174.

Cleanup events will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

  • April 24: West Side & North Charleston

· Pick up location: North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Ave.)

· Pick up location: Mary C. Snow Elementary (100 Florida Street)

  • May 1: Kanawha City

· Pick up location: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Ave.)

  • May 8: Bigley Avenue/Westmoreland

· Pick up location: Bigley Piggly Wiggly (10 Spring St.)

  • May 15: South Hills

· Pick up location: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Rd.)

  • May 22: East End

· Pick up location: Clay Center – Walker Circle (1 Clay Square)

