More than 100 high school students get first COVID-19 shot

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To help younger people get access to the COVID-19 vaccine county health departments are bringing the shots to schools.

More than 100 Cabell County students on Wednesday got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Cabell Midland High School. Health workers were able to wrap things up within the first hour of being at the school. The clinic started at 8 a.m. and was originally supposed to end at 11 a.m.

Students were able to get in and out of the school gym in 20 minutes. They were required to have signed permission slips from their parents, allowing them to get the vaccine. School employees say that’s a big part of why the clinic moved so quickly.

All they had to do was walk up and show their permission slip to administrators, get the shot and then wait 15 minutes on the bleachers. After the waiting period, they could go back to class.

Some students were scared to get the shot at first. But after getting the vaccine, one student says it’s something teenagers should consider doing.

“I feel like everybody should get it. It’s a protection from a virus that could possibly kill you,” said Alex McVey a junior at Cabell Midland High School.

McVey says even though he was scared, he wanted to get the vaccine to protect his elderly family members.

“One of them has some lung problems and I don’t wanna cause long-term damage to her,” McVey said.

If your student missed the clinic, Cabell County Health Department officials say there will be a make-up clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. April 14.

The health department will hold two more clinics on Thursday, April 8. The first one will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at Huntington High School.

The other will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cabell County Career and Technology Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.