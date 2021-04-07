New judge-executive appointed in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new judge-executive has been appointed in Martin County.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Victor Slone to the county’s top spot.

Slone is from Lovely.

He replaces Judge William Davis who resigned at the end of March.

Slone is a familiar face to people in Martin County. At the time of his appointment, he was serving his fifth term as a magistrate.

Over the phone Tuesday night, Slone told WSAZ that the governor will select his replacement.

Slone said he is looking forward to making sure there is reliable water service for people in the county. The water system in the area has had several issues during the last few years.

