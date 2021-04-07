Advertisement

New judge-executive appointed in Martin County

A new judge-executive has been appointed in Martin County, Kentucky.
A new judge-executive has been appointed in Martin County, Kentucky.(WEAU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new judge-executive has been appointed in Martin County.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Victor Slone to the county’s top spot.

Slone is from Lovely.

He replaces Judge William Davis who resigned at the end of March.

Slone is a familiar face to people in Martin County. At the time of his appointment, he was serving his fifth term as a magistrate.

Over the phone Tuesday night, Slone told WSAZ that the governor will select his replacement.

Slone said he is looking forward to making sure there is reliable water service for people in the county. The water system in the area has had several issues during the last few years.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Ashland Town Center announces new hours
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
A Silver Alert has been issued for Franklin Ott who's missing from the Northern Panhandle of...
UPDATE | Silver Alert canceled; man found

Latest News

Vaccine Distribution Breakdown by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
Right now, the senate’s version of the bill would increase the sales tax rate to 2.5 percent,...
‘It’s concerning,’ business owner reacts to personal state income tax elimination plans
A woman was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the leg in a remote...
Woman shot in remote area of Kanawha County
A woman fears it could be a matter of time until her house is brought down.
Hill slide causing damage, concerns
Eliminating personal state income tax