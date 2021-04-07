Police pursuit leads to one arrest

LOUDENDALE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with an arrest.

The chase started in Loudendale in Kanawha County around 1:30 in the morning. It ended on South Park Drive in Charleston.

The driver was stopped and arrested. State Police have not been able to release his name to us at this point.

Officers tells WSAZ that he is facing several driving offenses.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.