Portsmouth crews put out house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth fire fighters scrambled Wednesday morning to put out a vacant house fire that threatened adjacent homes.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Bill Raison says the home was in the 1700 block of Logan Street. It caught fire around 6 a.m.

When crews arrived, the fire was already shooting through the roof and started to spread to the home next door.

Just a few minutes later, the home collapsed.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from destroying the home next door.

Raison says the cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s considered suspicious. He says the home next door has caught fire several times in the past.

