Advertisement

Portsmouth crews put out house fire

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth fire fighters scrambled Wednesday morning to put out a vacant house fire that threatened adjacent homes.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Bill Raison says the home was in the 1700 block of Logan Street. It caught fire around 6 a.m.

When crews arrived, the fire was already shooting through the roof and started to spread to the home next door.

Just a few minutes later, the home collapsed.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from destroying the home next door.

Raison says the cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s considered suspicious. He says the home next door has caught fire several times in the past.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital after being struck on Route 35.
UPDATE | Tractor trailer driver doing ‘great’ after hit and run sends him to hospital
Firefighters are battling a house fire on Thompson Road in Putnam County, W.Va.
UPDATE | Family accounted for after house fire
One of 40 cats and kittens rescued by Little Victories Animal Shelter after the cats were...
40 cats and kittens dumped overnight
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
A Silver Alert has been issued for Franklin Ott who's missing from the Northern Panhandle of...
UPDATE | Silver Alert canceled; man found

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 15 deaths, 364 new cases
Mother In ICE Custody
Mother In ICE Custody
Drugs, stolen items found by deputies
Drugs, stolen items found by deputies
Ohio Candidate Fraud
Ohio Candidate Fraud