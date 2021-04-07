Advertisement

Retirement plans post pandemic

By Josie Fletcher
Apr. 7, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

More than 8 in 10 Americans say the events of the past year have impacted their retirement pans, with one-third estimating it will take two to three years to get back on track, according to Fidelity Investments’ recent state of retirement planning study.

How can you put a strong retirement plan in place, regardless of age or income level? That’s where Senior Vice President of Retirement and Cash Management at Fidelity Investments, Melissa Ridolfi, comes in.

