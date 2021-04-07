Advertisement

Statewide tiger trout stocking in W.Va.

Tiger trout
Tiger trout(West Virginia Governor's Office and WVDNR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock tiger trout in lakes and streams around the state.

This is the first time this has happened in decades, according to the governor’s office.

“This is just the latest example of the unique, world-class fishing opportunities we’re providing in West Virginia for anglers from our great state and all over the country. I could not be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve been a fisherman my entire life. I’ve probably waded in just about every stream across West Virginia, and I can say that there’s never been a more exciting time to get out and cast a line. I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this great opportunity to make lifelong memories with your family and friends; fishing for these incredible tiger trout on our pristine West Virginia waters.”

Tiger trout are a cross between a brook and brown trout. They’re known for unique markings that look like tiger stripes.

The trout have been raised at WVDNR’s hatcheries and during April and May, they will stock 25,000 tiger trout. Some are trophy size at four pounds. They’ll be stocked with other trout species at the rate of 10% in scheduled stockings around the state.

