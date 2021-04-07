Sum-sum-summertime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The chill of the first few days of April has quickly given way to the warmest air of the year. Tuesday’s high temperature coming in at 79 at both the Huntington and Charleston airports (while downtown Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Kanawha City and St. Albans are sported 80 degree temperatures as measured on the local meso-net network). Now we prep for a Wednesday where even warmer air will propel temperatures into the low if not mid-80s.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky courtesy of high clouds refracting the incoming sunlight. Temperatures will start in the 50s and soar into the mid 70s by lunchtime. By day’s end mid 80s downtown will have a hot and arid feel (arid as in desert-like humidity levels).

The first 6 days of April have been bone dry rendering ball fields and soccer pitches fast and dusty. As a smidgeon of humidity arrives on Thursday and Friday a few April showers will cross the region amidst partly cloudy skies. Heading into the weekend Saturday offers a better risk of a good shower pattern. While not an all-day rain, there should be ample rain to settle the dust while giving freshly seeded lawns and landscapes. Highs in the 70s will be comfy for outdoor plans in between showers.

Sunday will turn cooler with clouds lingering as highs settle back into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.