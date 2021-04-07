Advertisement

Sum-sum-summertime

Summertime comes early
Enjoying the sun
Enjoying the sun(WLUC)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The chill of the first few days of April has quickly given way to the warmest air of the year. Tuesday’s high temperature coming in at 79 at both the Huntington and Charleston airports (while downtown Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Kanawha City and St. Albans are sported 80 degree temperatures as measured on the local meso-net network). Now we prep for a Wednesday where even warmer air will propel temperatures into the low if not mid-80s.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky courtesy of high clouds refracting the incoming sunlight. Temperatures will start in the 50s and soar into the mid 70s by lunchtime. By day’s end mid 80s downtown will have a hot and arid feel (arid as in desert-like humidity levels).

The first 6 days of April have been bone dry rendering ball fields and soccer pitches fast and dusty. As a smidgeon of humidity arrives on Thursday and Friday a few April showers will cross the region amidst partly cloudy skies. Heading into the weekend Saturday offers a better risk of a good shower pattern. While not an all-day rain, there should be ample rain to settle the dust while giving freshly seeded lawns and landscapes. Highs in the 70s will be comfy for outdoor plans in between showers.

Sunday will turn cooler with clouds lingering as highs settle back into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Tim Irr to become a grandfather
Car becomes wedged underneath semi during accident
Ashland Town Center announces new hours
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
A Silver Alert has been issued for Franklin Ott who's missing from the Northern Panhandle of...
UPDATE | Silver Alert canceled; man found

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Remember These Days
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Tony's Monday Weather
Tony's Monday Weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 5th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | The Hits Keep Coming