Tigers hire new head coach

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paintsville High School football program has a new leader and he didn’t have to drive far for the job. Trevor Hoskins was named the new head coach of the defending Kentucky Class 1A state champions. He comes from the University of Pikeville where he was the quarterbacks coach.

He is a native of Middlesboro, Ky. and attended Eastern Kentucky University on a football scholarship for two seasons then transferred to UPIKE in 2010. Hoskins started at quarterback for three seasons at UPIKE and finished with 7,481 yards passing, which is 2,000 more than any other player, and threw 64 touchdowns, which is 25 more than the next arm on the list.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.