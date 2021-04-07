Advertisement

Woman shot in remote area of Kanawha County

A woman was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the leg in a remote area of Kanawha County.
A woman was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the leg in a remote area of Kanawha County.(WNDU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the leg in a remote area of Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies.

They say the incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Smith Hill Road in the Clendenin area. Investigators say the area is remote and was difficult for first responders to access.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time. There’s also no word about what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.

