WSAZ Now Desk | Vets working to treat cats and kittens dropped of at rescue shelter

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday night, more than 40 cats and kittens were dropped off by Little Victories Animal Rescue shelter in Ona, West Virginia.

Stephanie Howell, with Little Victories, says they were in a crate together, and at the bottom of the pile, there were kittens that were just hours old.

Howell says they all were in rough shape and unfortunately, six of them didn’t make it. The rest are now being treated by veterinarians, and Howell says the next few days will be critical because many of them have tested positive for a highly contagious disease.

The WSAZ Now Desk speaks with Howell about the efforts underway to take care of them and how you can help with donations to meet the unexpected need.

