WVU women’s tennis calls it a season

WVU announced Wednesday the women's spring tennis season is over. (Source: WVU)
By WVU Athletics
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 7, 2021) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced today that the WVU women’s tennis team will suspend play for the remainder of the 2021 spring season due to not meeting the minimum qualification numbers for competition.

A combination of factors including injuries, COVID-19 restrictions and student-athletes in the transfer portal have resulted in roster limitations that do not meet the minimum game threshold requirements per Big 12 policies.

The Mountaineers will finish the 2020-21 season with a 3-6 overall record, including an 0-6 mark in Big 12 play. Regular season matches against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Marshall and Iowa State remained on the schedule, as well as the Big 12 Championship at the end of April.

“This was a necessary decision because a number of factors have left us unable to field the minimum numbers required for competition,” Lyons said. “Our coaches and administration will work to increase our roster in preparation for a new season this fall.”

