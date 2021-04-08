157 health care workers get fuel for free

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday morning, 157 health care workers and first responders got $25 worth of gas for free in Kanawha City.

The event was put on by officials at Affiliated Financial Group, Ford & Sweeney, White Insurance and ANR Construction LLC, in conjunction with many other companies.

To get the free fuel, they had to present their medical IDs to people working the event.

Sponsors of the event were posted up at the gas pumps from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Health care workers say it was worth waking up for.

“It makes you feel special. It makes you feel appreciated like somebody cares that you’re out there at it,” personal caregiver Colleen Mooney said.

Many of the companies associated with the event took money from their advertising budgets to put into the event.

“COVID-19 is still going on the front line workers, and the health care workers, and the first responders they haven’t gotten a break from this,” said Randy Young, president and owner of Affiliated Financial Group.

Young also says they didn’t reach their goal of 200 health care workers, but they will try again next Thursday.

The next opportunity for free gas is on April 15. This will be an evening event running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Another event will be on April 22. That event will be in the morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.