5-year-old boy helps save elderly neighbor who fell down hill into creek

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kids often imagine themselves in the role of heroes while they’re playing, but there was nothing pretend about one 5-year-old’s heroics when his neighbor took a dangerous spill.

Landon Haas, a pre-school student and tee-ball player, was swinging Tuesday evening in his backyard along Jakes Run Road in Elkview when he heard faint cries for help.

His neighbor, who’s in his late 70s, had slipped and fallen down a steep embankment by his driveway and into a creek.

“He sounded like he was almost dead,” Landon said. “He was almost drowning in that water.”

Landon ran into his house and told his mother Lesley about the shouts for help.

“We walked out, and we heard it again, and he just kept screaming help,” she said. “It had to be tough on a 5-year-old to hear that and witness that.”

The mom says then, thanks to Landon’s awareness and quick response, she was able to get four other family members to help the elderly man safely out of the creek before an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital.

“I was crying so bad,” Landon said. “I was crying for him.”

Landon’s emotions flipped when he learned his neighbor was going to be OK.

“I was jumping everywhere, jumping on the couch,” he said.

“I’m beyond proud,” Lesley said.

Lesley says the elderly neighbor suffered a broken ankle and head injury, but he was able to return home from the hospital Wednesday.

WSAZ awarded Landon the Hometown Hero Award.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

