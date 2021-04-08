Advertisement

Attorney accused of human trafficking placed on house arrest

An attorney and former city councilman accused of human trafficking is on house arrest -- accused of violating his bond.
An attorney and former city councilman accused of human trafficking is on house arrest -- accused of violating his bond.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - An attorney and former city councilman accused of human trafficking is on house arrest -- accused of violating his bond.

According to state Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, Michael Mearan’s bond was revoked at a hearing on March 26.

Mearan, who’s 74 and from Portsmouth, is accused of human trafficking, promoting prostitution and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Prosecutors from the attorney general’s office presented evidence that Mearan had violated his bond conditions.

Mearan was arrested in October of last year. The charges stem from alleged criminal activity that investigators say happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six female victims.

