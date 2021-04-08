Advertisement

Awards announced for “Healthy People Healthy Places 2021”

Healthy People Healthy Places
Healthy People Healthy Places(WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Apr. 8, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced five communities as winners of the Healthy People Healthy Places designation.

This is an award that recognizes their commitment to supporting healthy choices.

The gold level goes to City of Beckley and Berkeley County. The silver-level awardee is the City of Fayetteville. Bronze-level awardees are the City of Morgantown and Putnam County.

The Healthy People Healthy Places communities get signs and other materials to promote their commitment to policies, programs, and practices that promote healthier lifestyles. The program also provides advice and assistance to expand the effect of community efforts.

“These communities made a conscious effort to make West Virginia a healthier place to live, work, learn, eat, and play,” said Jessica Wright, Interim Co-Director of the Office of Community Health Systems and Health Promotion and HPCD Director. “Communities are showing a concerted effort by developing policies to address tobacco cessation and prevention, promote healthier eating, and promote physical activity. These efforts not only make our communities healthier and happier places to live, but also aim to reduce healthcare costs and build economic impact.”

“The last year has been challenging for both our state and local communities,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, these communities took steps to improve the overall wellbeing and quality of life by supporting healthy choices. Every step taken helps build a healthier and brighter future for West Virginia.”

For more information on the program and how to apply for the 2022 designation, tap here.

