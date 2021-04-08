Capital High School athlete killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, WV. (WSAZ) - Capital Cougar student-athlete K-J Taylor was shot and killed Wednesday on the city’s west side. Charleston police say Taylor was shot in the chest in the 800 block of Central Avenue, was transported to the hospital and died later that night.

This morning, Charleston officials said in a press conference they will do everything in their power to find who did this.

Taylor, who was to graduate next month, played basketball and football for Capital. During his junior year, he was named 1st team All-MSAC and caught 4 touchdowns and 427 yards.

Both his football and basketball teams tweeted condolences on social media.

The Capital High community needs a lot of prayers. Rest in heaven, KJ. 💔 We play tonight with you in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/NUodPkMFfJ — Cap High Basketball (@CapitalHigh_MBB) April 8, 2021

