Charleston native to coach Best Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When “The Basketball Tournament” resumes this summer, “Best Virginia” will be coached by the head man at WVU Tech. The team announced Thursday that James Long will lead the team this summer with Golden Bears assistant Dave Tallman and former Mountaineer Da’Sean Butler helping on the bench.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of Best Virginia,” Long said. “The experience in Richmond was something that brought a lot of excitement to Mountaineer Nation. We have all the pieces to compete for the TBT. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this team.” Long is from Charleston who played at WVU from 2013-15 and 2016-17 under Bob Huggins. In the 2020-21 season, Long coached WVU Tech to the River States Conference Championship, sending the Golden Bears to the NAIA National Championship tournament.

The Basketball Tournament is expected to be played again this summer at venues all across the country where the winner wins $1 million dollars. Dates, times and locations of this year’s tournament have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.