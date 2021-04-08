Advertisement

Chipotle increases free college program offerings for employees

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings...
The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burrito chain Chipotle is making a big contribution to education.

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.

The company’s debt-free degree program, which was first announced in 2019, includes almost 100 degree options available at several universities, including the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and, soon, Johnson & Wales University and Oregon State University.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Guild Education.

Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials have released the name of the high school student that was killed in a shooting.
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

Latest News

Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
COVID-19 Ky. | 645 more cases, 16 new deaths
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two...
Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores
In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor...
Vote counting to start in Amazon union election