COVID-19 Ky. | 645 more cases, 16 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 645 more COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.

Thursday’s positivity rate was 2.81%.

The governor said the case increase is the lowest in nearly a month. He said 1,510,082 Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccination.

Beshear advised residents not to wait for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines, saying supply is limited and COVID variants are spreading fast.

As of Thursday, there were 111 known cases of the United Kingdom variant throughout Kentucky – none in our region.

The governor said Pikeville Medical Center is among places statewide with vaccination openings – as many as 1,000 open appointments starting next week.

Also during Thursday afternoon’s news conference, state officials announced the unemployment portal will be temporarily shut down (through early Tuesday) due to evidence of widespread fraud -- even possible data breaches.

Amy Cubbage, general counsel and executive director of Legal Services, said there has been an attack to find out claimants’ personal identification numbers. She said affected claimants will be required to go through a new procedure to re-register their accounts when the system is back up.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.