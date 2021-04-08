Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 645 more cases, 16 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 645 more COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.

Thursday’s positivity rate was 2.81%.

The governor said the case increase is the lowest in nearly a month. He said 1,510,082 Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccination.

Beshear advised residents not to wait for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines, saying supply is limited and COVID variants are spreading fast.

As of Thursday, there were 111 known cases of the United Kingdom variant throughout Kentucky – none in our region.

The governor said Pikeville Medical Center is among places statewide with vaccination openings – as many as 1,000 open appointments starting next week.

Also during Thursday afternoon’s news conference, state officials announced the unemployment portal will be temporarily shut down (through early Tuesday) due to evidence of widespread fraud -- even possible data breaches.

Amy Cubbage, general counsel and executive director of Legal Services, said there has been an attack to find out claimants’ personal identification numbers. She said affected claimants will be required to go through a new procedure to re-register their accounts when the system is back up.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials have released the name of the high school student that was killed in a shooting.
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

Latest News

Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man
Health care workers say it was worth waking up early for.
157 health care workers get fuel for free
WATCH | W.Va. Senators debate bill to eliminate income tax, increase other taxes
Income tax bill W.Va. Senate debate