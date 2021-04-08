Advertisement

COVID-19 positive employee at Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

(KEYC News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Contact tracing is underway after an employee at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff confirms Thursday.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the employee had not been at work since Thursday, April 1.

Those who have been in direct contact with the employee are being notified.

“Any time one of our employees is affected by COVID-19, it concerns me greatly.  I care for the Sheriff’s Office employees and their families.  I hope our employee and their family recover quickly from this serious illness. They all are in my thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

