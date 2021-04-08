Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday in Charleston

Courtesy of AP Images
Courtesy of AP Images(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Officials say a limited number of appointments for new doses have been given to residents age 16 and older.

The clinic will be a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

The health department says if the KCHD administered the first dose of your Moderna vaccine March 1 through 13 or the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine March 8 through 19,  you should have gotten a call from them scheduling the second dose of your vaccine. If you got your first dose those dates and you have not yet gotten your second dose, you’re asked to come to Saturday’s clinic at the same time as the appointment for your first dose.

The vaccines are by appointment only.

Drive-through vaccine clinics are also available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot (loading dock area). You’re asked to only come through this site if you have an appointment for a mobile or drive-through vaccine.

Free parking is available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.

