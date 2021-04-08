EJ Onu honored again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The awards keep coming for Shawnee State center EJ Onu as he was named an NAIA All-American by the NABC Coaches membership. Onu is one of ten players on the squad as he helped lead the Bears to the NAIA national championship while averaging 16.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

This past season, Onu also won the Mid-South Conference player of the year. Here’s the rest of the 10 man roster.

2020-21 NABC COACHES’ NAIA ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Kevion Blaylock, William Penn (Iowa), Senior, Forward, Houston, TX

TreVion Crews, Bethel (Ind.), Senior, Guard, Fort Wayne, IN

Kadavion Evans, LSU Shreveport (La.), Senior, Guard, Shreveport, LA

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Providence (Mont.), Senior, Guard, Great Falls, MT

Joshua Kashila, SAGU (Texas), Senior, Guard, Euless, TX

Kyle Mangas, Indiana Wesleyan, Senior, Guard, Warsaw, IN

Rayshawn Mart, Xavier (La.), Senior, Guard, Houma, LA

Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Senior, Guard, Bellingham, WA

EJ Onu , Shawnee State (OH), Senior, Forward, Cleveland, OH

Jaylon Scott, Bethel (Kan.), Junior, Guard, Allen, TX

Markelle Turner, Union (Ky.), Sophomore, Guard, Barbourville, KY

Mason Walters, Jamestown (ND), Sophomore, Forward, Jamestown, NC

