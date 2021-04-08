FBI, sheriff search home in Chesapeake, Ohio

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The FBI and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are at a home in Chesapeake, Ohio Thursday morning.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com one person has been taken into custody as part of a federal search warrant and investigation.

The sheriff says the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

The home searched Thursday morning is in the Prim Rose subdivision in Chesapeake.

This is a developing story.

