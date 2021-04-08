FBI, sheriff search home in Chesapeake, Ohio
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The FBI and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are at a home in Chesapeake, Ohio Thursday morning.
The sheriff tells WSAZ.com one person has been taken into custody as part of a federal search warrant and investigation.
The sheriff says the FBI is assisting in the investigation.
The home searched Thursday morning is in the Prim Rose subdivision in Chesapeake.
This is a developing story.
