Advertisement

FBI, sheriff search home in Chesapeake, Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The FBI and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are at a home in Chesapeake, Ohio Thursday morning.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com one person has been taken into custody as part of a federal search warrant and investigation.

The sheriff says the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

The home searched Thursday morning is in the Prim Rose subdivision in Chesapeake.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking on the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say a male victim was shot in the chest Wednesday night along Central Avenue...
Name released of high school student killed in shooting
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road in Athens County, Ohio.
Man dies after Jeep hits a log

Latest News

Courtesy: AP Images
Walk-in vaccine clinic to be held Thursday evening
Kentucky Election Changes
Kentucky Election Changes
Kentucky Crane Falls Onto House
Kentucky Crane Falls Onto House
COVID-19 positive employee at Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office