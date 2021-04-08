Advertisement

Fire destroys family’s home

Cedar Grove fire chief says the fire quickly spread from the front to the back of the house.
Cedar Grove fire chief says the fire quickly spread from the front to the back of the house.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire destroyed a home on Do Si Do Lane in Mammoth.

According to the Cedar Grove fire chief, the fire started just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The chief said the front of the house was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and it quickly spread to the rest of the home.

A neighbor told the chief that three or four people lived in the house, but weren’t home at the time of the fire.

The fire destroyed the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say a male victim was shot in the chest Wednesday night along Central Avenue...
High school student dies after shooting
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road in Athens County, Ohio.
Man dies after Jeep hits a log

Latest News

Mingo County bottle message found in Indiana
Mingo County bottle message found in Indiana
Huntington, Cabell Career and Tech. students get vaccine opportunity
Huntington, Cabell Career and Tech. students get vaccine opportunity
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 8th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
(Left to right) Gov. Justice, Sen. Capito, Secretary White and Deputy Wriston with Department...
I-64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge project construction officially underway