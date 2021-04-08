Fire destroys family’s home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire destroyed a home on Do Si Do Lane in Mammoth.

According to the Cedar Grove fire chief, the fire started just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The chief said the front of the house was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and it quickly spread to the rest of the home.

A neighbor told the chief that three or four people lived in the house, but weren’t home at the time of the fire.

The fire destroyed the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

