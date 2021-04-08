Firefighters knock out brush fires

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two brush fires were put out Thursday morning by firefighters, Tyler Mountain Fire Department reports.

Fire crews say they are unsure what caused the flames along Hickory Road.

A spokesman with the Division of Forestry tells WSAZ.com it appears someone tried to rake the fire out.

Further details have not been released.

