Firefighters knock out brush fires

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two brush fires were put out Thursday morning by firefighters, Tyler Mountain Fire Department reports.

Fire crews say they are unsure what caused the flames along Hickory Road.

A spokesman with the Division of Forestry tells WSAZ.com it appears someone tried to rake the fire out.

Further details have not been released.

