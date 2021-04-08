First Warning Forecast | Remaining very warm for next couple days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a week that felt more like summer than spring, and the unseasonably warm temperatures will persist through Saturday before turning slightly cooler for the start of next week and even more so by next week’s end. Thunderstorm chances continue for the next couple days as well before generally drier weather returns.

Thursday evening sees the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms through midnight. A few storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Overnight, the shower and storm potential fades, with clouds breaking away as well. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

On Friday, expect a mainly sunny sky with only a small chance for a passing shower or storm. High temperatures top out in the low 80s yet again.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms likely. High temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high temperature reaching the upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and quite pleasant with a high in the mid 70s.

Afternoon temperatures drop to the 60s Tuesday through Thursday with a partly cloudy sky each day.

