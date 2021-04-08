Advertisement

Friends and family gather to honor life of high school senior who died in shooting

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family gathered Thursday to honor the life of KJ Taylor, a Capital High School student who died from his injuries after a shooting Wednesday night on Charleston’s West Side.

“He was a good leader and taught me a lot ever since sixth grade,” said Za’shawn Davis about his friend, a standout football player.

Davis has looked up to Taylor on and off the field.

“It was like a brotherhood,” Davis said.

City officials also spoke out about the loss to the community.

“I didn’t know KJ, but I do know that he was never in trouble. Good kid, focused hard on his athletics and was really excelling in that -- so for this bright star to be taken from us really impacts the police department, and this investigation is priority number one,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said.

A memorial wrapped around a corner, but reached every part of the community as friends and family gathered to show love for a life taken way too soon.

“I will never forget him. I have to carry him with me as far as I can ‘cause he was supposed to go D-1, so I have to do the best I can to live on his legacy,” Davis said.

Kanawha County Schools has sent a crisis team to the school Thursday and is also providing additional support at West Side Middle School and Mary C. Snow Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
157 health care workers get gasoline for free
157 health care workers get gasoline for free
Lawmakers examine American Rescue Plan’s impact on eastern Ky.
Lawmakers examine American Rescue Plan’s impact on eastern Ky.
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast