Friends and family gather to honor life of high school senior who died in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family gathered Thursday to honor the life of KJ Taylor, a Capital High School student who died from his injuries after a shooting Wednesday night on Charleston’s West Side.

“He was a good leader and taught me a lot ever since sixth grade,” said Za’shawn Davis about his friend, a standout football player.

Davis has looked up to Taylor on and off the field.

“It was like a brotherhood,” Davis said.

City officials also spoke out about the loss to the community.

“I didn’t know KJ, but I do know that he was never in trouble. Good kid, focused hard on his athletics and was really excelling in that -- so for this bright star to be taken from us really impacts the police department, and this investigation is priority number one,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said.

A memorial wrapped around a corner, but reached every part of the community as friends and family gathered to show love for a life taken way too soon.

“I will never forget him. I have to carry him with me as far as I can ‘cause he was supposed to go D-1, so I have to do the best I can to live on his legacy,” Davis said.

Kanawha County Schools has sent a crisis team to the school Thursday and is also providing additional support at West Side Middle School and Mary C. Snow Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.