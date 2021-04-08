Advertisement

Man hospitalized following shooting

Charleston Police say a man was shot in the chest Wednesday night along Central Avenue near the...
Charleston Police say a man was shot in the chest Wednesday night along Central Avenue near the Jarrett Terrace apartments.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night in Charleston, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Charleston Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. along Central Avenue near the Jarrett Terrace apartments.

According to Metro 911 Charleston Police and other first responders are on the scene.

Police are searching for the person responsible.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

