Advertisement

Monkeys on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, police say

A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - About five monkeys are on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, including some seen swinging in trees at a cemetery overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Police said they reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo to help round the primates up later Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street and Enright Avenue.

Officers responded to the area about 10 p.m. Wednesday when residents reported monkey sightings. They have since cleared the scene but intend to return later this morning.

Police said they think they potentially escaped from a private collection at a home.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say a male victim was shot in the chest Wednesday night along Central Avenue...
High school student dies after shooting
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road in Athens County, Ohio.
Man dies after Jeep hits a log

Latest News

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last...
US jobless claims up to 744,000 as coronavirus still forces layoffs
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to announce new moves on guns