Police: Drug traffickers from Baltimore arrested in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An 8-year-old child was among those inside a home that was raided by police early Wednesday morning as a part of a drug investigation, according to Huntington Police.
The raid, which happened at a home along Washington Avenue, ended in three arrests.
Police say they found 120 grams of suspected heroin, fentanyl, digital scales, two firearms, and more than $1,600 in cash.
Two men from Baltimore that police describe as drug traffickers were arrested as a result of the raid.
Edward Sample, 36, who is also known as “Caine,” is charged with being a prohibited person with a gun and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver.
Rodney Porcher, 21, who is known as “Freaky,” is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the heroin and the fentanyl.
A woman from Huntington was also arrested. Samekka Penn, 30, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.
