Police: Drug traffickers from Baltimore arrested in Huntington

The raid, which happened at a home along Washington Avenue, ended in three arrests.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An 8-year-old child was among those inside a home that was raided by police early Wednesday morning as a part of a drug investigation, according to Huntington Police.

The raid, which happened at a home along Washington Avenue, ended in three arrests.

Police say they found 120 grams of suspected heroin, fentanyl, digital scales, two firearms, and more than $1,600 in cash.

Two men from Baltimore that police describe as drug traffickers were arrested as a result of the raid.

Edward Sample, 36, who is also known as “Caine,” is charged with being a prohibited person with a gun and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver.

Rodney Porcher, 21, who is known as “Freaky,” is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the heroin and the fentanyl.

A woman from Huntington was also arrested. Samekka Penn, 30, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

