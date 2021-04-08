Advertisement

Spring dryness rolls on

Warmest day of 2021 leaves behind dusty trails
Spring flowers in warm April weather
Spring flowers in warm April weather(Pat Serio)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Since April showers bring May flowers, this parched start to the month has many gardeners and landscapers wondering when rains will return. While showers are mentioned in the forecast thru Sunday, there will be days when it doesn’t rain or rains too little. Such is the nature of weather forecasting in spring.

Thursday will dawn with a large temperature spread of 5-7 degrees from hilltop to valley floor and from city to country. Still by the 8 AM school bell, most kids will not need even a light jacket as temperatures hover near 60. Then a partly sunny and hazy day will ensue with a smidgen of humidity in the air by afternoon, Should there be enough moisture, a brief shower or thundershower would occur at peak heating time from say 3 until 8pm. Many areas will go wanting for rain and where it does manage to shower, rainfall will be scant.

Friday and Saturday will turn into mainly dry and warm days with some sunshine and high tree pollens before Saturday night a decent chance of much needed rain crosses the region. Weekend highs will start in the 70s Friday-Saturday then ebb back into the cooler 60s on Sunday, a trend that will hold through most of next week.

