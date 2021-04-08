Advertisement

Tractor-trailer slams into hillside along I-64

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on scene of a tractor-trailer accident along I-64 near the Cannonsburg exit.

A driver of a semi lost control Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes and veered off the road and into the hillside.

Traffic is not being impacted by the accident.

The driver says the trucks brakes failed coming around the curve. He says he steered into the ditch in order to avoid causing an accident with another vehicle.

The driver was not hurt, officials say.

