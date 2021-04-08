Advertisement

Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man was found dead at a residence.

On Wednesday, KSP received a call from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a death investigation.

Officials responded to a home on Slate Branch Road where they found Terry Hall outside the residence.

Hall was pronounced dead by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. He was 51 years old.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No other details have been released.

