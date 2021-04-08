Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man was found dead at a residence.

On Wednesday, KSP received a call from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a death investigation.

Officials responded to a home on Slate Branch Road where they found Terry Hall outside the residence.

Hall was pronounced dead by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. He was 51 years old.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.