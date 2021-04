SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department will be holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday evening.

It will be in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

People ages 18 and older are eligible.

They will have the Moderna vaccine.

