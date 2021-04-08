Advertisement

Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter

A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of her 16-month-old daughter.(Gallia County Prosecutor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman from Gallia County was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of her 16-month-old daughter.

The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office made that announcement about Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, who was sentenced in Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

In December, Ruane pleaded guilty to aggravated murder for the July 23, 2020, shooting of her toddler daughter. Investigators say Ruane was prohibited from having a firearm due to a 2017 attempted felonious assault conviction in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

“It is unconscionable that a parent, who has a duty to care, nurture, and protect their children, would take the life of a helpless and innocent child,” Prosecutor Jason Holdren said in a release. “As community servants, there is nothing we can do to restore the life of this child. However, as your prosecutor, I am grateful that Ruane was convicted of her crimes and will serve the rest of her life behind bars.”

In addition to the prosecutor’s office, agencies involved in the investigation included Gallia County Children’s Services, the Gallia County EMS, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

“This case is the most horrific and tragic investigation I’ve experienced throughout my career as a law enforcement professional,” Sheriff Matt Champlin said in the release. “It is simply unimaginable to grasp the reality that this parent possesses a level of pure evil to take the life of their young child as brutally as this mother did.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

