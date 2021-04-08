WSAZ Now Desk | Barboursville Mayor talks big economic boost with announcement of soccer tournaments

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, it was announced that the 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships and Eastern Presidents Cup would be played at Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.

Both events are in addition to the 2021 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Presidents Cup which will also be played at both facilities.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how the events will be a huge economic boost for the state. He also gives an update on the new fields being built as part of the new sports complex, which he says should be finished in time for tournaments to begin in June.

