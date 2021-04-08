Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Barboursville Mayor talks big economic boost with announcement of soccer tournaments

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, it was announced that the 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships and Eastern Presidents Cup would be played at Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.

Both events are in addition to the 2021 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Presidents Cup which will also be played at both facilities.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how the events will be a huge economic boost for the state. He also gives an update on the new fields being built as part of the new sports complex, which he says should be finished in time for tournaments to begin in June.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials have released the name of the high school student that was killed in a shooting.
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
A man died in a crash after his vehicle slid off the road in Athens County, Ohio.
Man dies after Jeep hits a log

Latest News

WATCH | W.Va. Senators debate bill to eliminate income tax, increase other taxes
Income tax bill W.Va. Senate debate
Corona Calculus with Tony on Studio 3
Corona Calculus with Tony on Studio 3
Andy breaks down your weather photos | April 8
Andy breaks down your weather photos | April 8
National Donate Life Month on Studio 3
National Donate Life Month on Studio 3