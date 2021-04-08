Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Charleston Police give update on shooting that killed Capital High student

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin host a news conference to give an update on a shooting that killed a Capital High School student.

Chief Hunt says KJ Taylor, a senior at Capital High and a stand-out football and basketball player, was the victim in Wednesday night’s shooting on Central Avenue.

Hunt vowed during Thursday’s press conference said officers are working around the clock to try and solve the case and asked for thoughts and prayers for Taylor’s family.

