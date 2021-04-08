Advertisement

W.Va. contractor accused of substandard work sentenced to prison

Ben Burns, a contractor who was under legal scrutiny for delivering substandard work -- and no work at all in some cases – was sentenced Wednesday to prison for one charge he was facing.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A contractor accused of taking money for delivering substandard work -- and no work at all in some cases – was sentenced Wednesday to prison for one charge he faced. He also must pay some of the victims back.

The Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office released that information, saying Ben Burns pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining money by false pretenses. He was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the victims in the case.

Last November, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office won a $256,000 judgment against Burns, whom the attorney general’s office received 21 complaints about for collecting payment but delivering substandard work -- or no work at all.

WSAZ extensively covered the allegations against Burns, including this story.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

